December is most costly month for San Diego migrant welcome center

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego's migrant welcome center is open for more than 12 hours a day. It's purpose is to help connect processed asylum-seekers to their sponsors across the country.

“Is that overwhelming for your staff?”

“I don’t think overwhelming but it’s when you come to work here, you’re working all day long,” said Kathie Lembo, the CEO of South Bay Community Services, also known as SBCS.

The mid-city welcome center opened in October and SBCS is in charge of running it. They're operating off of $3 million from San Diego County.

“If this wasn’t funded by the county, border patrol would be dropping them at the trolley stations,” Lembo said.

Lembo says they’ve spent a little more than half of that money over the last two and a half months. They expect to use all of it by the end of December.

"December is getting more expensive than November because airfare's more expensive but also we're sheltering more people."

Lembo says staff helps around 800 migrants a day but they only stay at the center for a few hours. Lembo says around 1% stay in San Diego. Staff helps them with transportation, shelter, food, and clothing.

“I still think it’s a beacon of hope for people. I really do. They're really happy to be here.”

Lembo says the welcome center is a temporary response to the increase of asylum seekers at the San Diego border, but she doesn't see it closing anytime soon. Earlier this month, the county Board of Supervisors approved another $3 million for the center starting January 1st.

“Is it anticipated with those estimates that you’re going to need more funding?”

“I can’t answer that question right now, just can’t answer it.”

Lembo estimates they’ll spend more than a million per month starting next year. 10News asked for a complete break down of her budget, but that's something she would not share.