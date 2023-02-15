De Anza Cove mobile home cleanup underway, bike trail improvement coming

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For the group Friends of Campland, the noise of construction crews working to demolish mobile homes in the area isn’t necessarily a nuisance.

It’s music to their ears, after they worked for several decades to get the eye sore out of De Anza Cove.

Elizabeth Van Clief has lived in this neighborhood for more than 20 years. It’s a place she likes to explore with her three young kids. However, the abandoned homes made it difficult to get around.

“When we bike or ride down the Peninsula, the kids can see the broken glass and the bike path is eroding. People still use the Peninsula even though it has its current state. They just bike ride around the current mobile homes,” she said.

But finally after years of negotiations, permits were secured to remove the mobile homes. And after approval from the city council, work is being done to improve the bike path for the public and create more than 140 family friends campsites.

This will bring back some life to a favorite spot of tourists and locals, like San Diego Mayor Toff Gloria, who lived just down the street from the park.

“It’s been difficult to watch the property not meet our expectations. And the great thing about today is that’s now changing,“ Gloria said.

Van Clief said she looks forward to exploring these changes with her kids for years to come.