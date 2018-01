(SAN DIEGO, CA) Daymond John from ABC's Shark Tank was in Rancho Bernardo Friday speaking to hundreds at Sony Headquarters.

The Founder and CEO of FUBU, millionaire and author had lots of advice to share.

He reminded people to take care of themselves first, make their health a priority and said one of the most important things you can do to be successful is simply try.

You can watch Shark Tank on ABC 10 Sunday nights.