Data: California overtakes Japan to become 4th-largest economy in the world

(KGTV) – California has overtaken Japan as the fourth-largest economy in the world, according to newly released data.

Statistics from the International Monetary Fund and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis show the Golden State’s nominal gross domestic product at $4.1 trillion.

The United States leads all nations with a 2024 nominal GDP of $29.18 trillion, followed by China at $18.74 trillion, and then Germany at $4.65 trillion.

California bumped Japan down to fifth, with the nation at $4.02 trillion nominal GDP.

In 2024, California saw a 6% growth rate -- higher than the U.S., China, and Germany.

Gov. Gavin Newsom stated, “California isn’t just keeping pace with the world -- we’re setting the pace. Our economy is thriving because we invest in people, prioritize sustainability, and believe in the power of innovation. And, while we celebrate this success, we recognize that our progress is threatened by the reckless tariff policies of the current federal administration. California’s economy powers the nation, and it must be protected.”