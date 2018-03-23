DACA recipient denied permit to visit dying grandfather in Mexico

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A local dreamer is fighting for a chance to see his dying grandfather in Mexico.

Luis Tinoco, who was brought to the United States in 1989 when he was five-years-old, received protective status under DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program enacted during the Obama Administration.

In the past, DACA recipients have been allowed to travel to their country of origin during emergencies if they obtained an “advanced parole” permit from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

On Thursday, Tinoco and his lawyer submitted an application at the UCIS office in Downtown San Diego. But they said it was denied.

Tinoco can still apply by mail but he predicts it could be months before he gets a response.

“There’s a high chance it might get accepted, but meanwhile, I don’t know what’s going to happen to my grandpa,” he said.

Tinoco says he hasn’t seen his grandpa since he was five. All his other grandparents have passed away.