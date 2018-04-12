Crowd shuts down homeless housing project meeting in Clairemont

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Hundreds of Clairemont neighbors attended a public hearing Wednesday to learn why their neighborhood was picked for a new homeless housing project.

A developer wants to convert former office space on 5858 Mt. Alifan Drive into roughly 50 apartments for the homeless. The location is near the Vons shopping plaza.

“It’s just not acceptable. I’m not against homeless shelters by any means but this is not the proper location,” said Mark Bromley. He believes the site is too close to homes and schools.

San Diego City Councilman Chris Cate said the developer has not yet applied for a permit to start the project. Cate told 10News he can’t give his opinion on the project in case the issue goes before the Council.

Organizers shut down the planned open house after more than 200 people attended due to possible fire code violations given the size of the crowd.

Another informational meeting is tentatively scheduled for next Tuesday at a larger location.