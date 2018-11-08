Crime Stoppers seeks help to identify remains found in Rancho Bernardo

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego Police Homicide investigators and Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s help Thursday to solve the mystery of an unidentified boy whose skeletal remains were found on a Rancho Bernardo hiking trail in 2004.

Two hikers found the 2 to 4-year-old boy, called “Baby Doe” by police.

Forensic testing showed the boy was born between 1999 and 2001, and had features “consistent with being mostly Caucasian”, according to investigators. The boy also had light to medium brown hair.

Police said isotopic testing indicates the boy was born on the mainland United States. His mother likely lived in the southeastern part of the country for part of her pregnancy and the first year of the boy’s life before they moved west, investigators said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Matt Dobbs at 619-531-2425 or email mdobbs@pd.sandiego.gov.