Crews to work on more than 40 roads in La Mesa

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — The City of La Mesa is getting started on a massive construction project, involving nearly 3.5 million square feet of roads in the area. The city says it’s the most extensive slurry seal project in its history.

In the next few weeks, you might see crews preparing streets for slurry. This will prepare the road by removing striping, weeds, and anything else that could prevent the slurry seal from adhering.

After that, they’ll do patchwork, which involves grinding and replacing sections of roads. Crews will also seal cracks by applying an adhesive to small cracks on the road.

The actual slurry application is scheduled for August and September, followed by a restriping of the streets.

Here’s a list of all the streets that will get worked on:



70th Street

Arizona Avenue

Avenorra Drive

Aztec Drive

Baldrich Street

Baltimore Drive

Bertro Drive

Colorado Avenue

Connecticut Avenue

Cowles Mountain Boulevard

Dalhart Avenue

Delaware Avenue

El Cajon Boulevard

El Paso Street

Fletcher Parkway

Grable Street

Kiowa Drive

Lake Murray Boulevard

Lesa Road

Magruder Street

Marengo Avenue

Mary Fellows Ave

Maryland Avenue

Memorial Drive

Munroe Street

Noraak Court

Oakland Road

Ohio Avenue

Ohio Place

Oregon Avenue

Parkway Drive

Pennsylvania Lane

Seton Hall Street

Shasta Lane

Swarthmoore Street

Tanglerod Lane

Torrem Street

Tufts Street

Wellesley Street

Wheaton Street

Wisconsin Avenue

Wyoming Avenue

The city will place “no parking” signs in the areas 72 hours before slurry application. You can also use this interactive map to see the progress.

The city says this whole project aims to extend the life of each road while reducing the costs of asphalt pavement replacement.

The full project is expected to be completed in the fall.