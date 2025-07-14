Crews to work on more than 40 roads in La Mesa

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — The City of La Mesa is getting started on a massive construction project, involving nearly 3.5 million square feet of roads in the area. The city says it’s the most extensive slurry seal project in its history.
In the next few weeks, you might see crews preparing streets for slurry. This will prepare the road by removing striping, weeds, and anything else that could prevent the slurry seal from adhering.
After that, they’ll do patchwork, which involves grinding and replacing sections of roads. Crews will also seal cracks by applying an adhesive to small cracks on the road.
The actual slurry application is scheduled for August and September, followed by a restriping of the streets.
Here’s a list of all the streets that will get worked on:
- 70th Street
- Arizona Avenue
- Avenorra Drive
- Aztec Drive
- Baldrich Street
- Baltimore Drive
- Bertro Drive
- Colorado Avenue
- Connecticut Avenue
- Cowles Mountain Boulevard
- Dalhart Avenue
- Delaware Avenue
- El Cajon Boulevard
- El Paso Street
- Fletcher Parkway
- Grable Street
- Kiowa Drive
- Lake Murray Boulevard
- Lesa Road
- Magruder Street
- Marengo Avenue
- Mary Fellows Ave
- Maryland Avenue
- Memorial Drive
- Munroe Street
- Noraak Court
- Oakland Road
- Ohio Avenue
- Ohio Place
- Oregon Avenue
- Parkway Drive
- Pennsylvania Lane
- Seton Hall Street
- Shasta Lane
- Swarthmoore Street
- Tanglerod Lane
- Torrem Street
- Tufts Street
- Wellesley Street
- Wheaton Street
- Wisconsin Avenue
- Wyoming Avenue
The city will place “no parking” signs in the areas 72 hours before slurry application. You can also use this interactive map to see the progress.
The city says this whole project aims to extend the life of each road while reducing the costs of asphalt pavement replacement.
The full project is expected to be completed in the fall.