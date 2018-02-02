Fire destroys RV, home in Chollas Creek

Jermaine Ong
8:51 AM, Feb 2, 2018
57 mins ago
Ong, Jermaine
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A fire burned an RV and a home in the Chollas Creek area Friday, forcing the evacuation of nearby residents.

An RV erupted in flames for unknown reasons shortly after 8:30 a.m. at 5901 Kalmia Street, fire officials said.

As responding firefighters tried to put out the RV fire, the blaze spread to the home.

Footage from Sky10 showed thick black smoke spewing into the air and some flames shooting through the roof.

The firefighting effort prompted nearby residents to be evacuated, but no injuries were immediately reported.

After over an hour, firefighters were able to put out the flames.

Crews at the scene said they believed the home was a so-called "hoarder house."





 

