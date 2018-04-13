Crews battle fire at Bay Ho-area condominium complex

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Two San Diego firefighters suffered minor injuries as they battled a fire that broke out at a Bay Ho-area condominium complex Friday morning.



The fire was first reported at around 10:45 a.m. at a condo in the 3700 block of Balboa Terrace, several blocks from Clairemont High School, fire officials said.



The blaze, which forced the evacuation of several nearby residents, was believed to have erupted in the garage and spread to the attic.



After nearly 30 minutes, crews were able to douse the flames. Several firefighters climbed onto the roof to put out any hot spots.



10News learned two firefighters suffered minor burns to their ears due to flying embers. They were taken to the hospital for evaluation.



The cause of the fire is under investigation.







More information will be posted as this story develops.