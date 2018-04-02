SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Little Caesars pizza restaurants around San Diego County are giving away free lunches Monday thanks to a historic March Madness upset.
The promotion was proposed last month before the start of the NCAA men's basketball tournament. Little Caesars' "If Crazy Happens" bet promised free lunch combos at all of its U.S. locations if a No. 16 seed team beat a No. 1 seed -- a feat that has never been accomplished in the tournament's history.
But on March 16, No. 16 University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) defied the great odds by knocking off No. 1 Virginia 74-54.