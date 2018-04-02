Crazy happens: Little Caesars bet comes true, which means free pizza lunches at all US locations

Mario Armstrong
9:12 AM, Apr 2, 2018
18 mins ago

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Little Caesars pizza restaurants around San Diego County are giving away free lunches Monday thanks to a historic March Madness upset.

The promotion was proposed last month before the start of the NCAA men's basketball tournament. Little Caesars' "If Crazy Happens" bet promised free lunch combos at all of its U.S. locations if a No. 16 seed team beat a No. 1 seed -- a feat that has never been accomplished in the tournament's history.

But on March 16, No. 16 University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) defied the great odds by knocking off No. 1 Virginia 74-54.

RELATED: Warren Buffet's million dollar offer for perfect bracket

True to their word, customers can receive a 4-slice deep dish pepperoni pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi product between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at any Little Caesars location.



RELATED: Tech companies' March Madness immersive experience

Be sure to mention the promotion in order to receive your free lunch.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top