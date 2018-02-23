Woman hit, killed by vehicle on Interstate 5 near Lomas Santa Fe Drive in Solana Beach

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A woman believed to have caused a crash on northbound Interstate 5 in the Solana Beach area Friday morning ran to the southbound lanes and was struck and killed by an oncoming vehicle.



According to the California Highway Patrol, a two-vehicle crash was reported just before 4:15 a.m. on the northbound lanes of I-5 near Lomas Santa Fe Drive.



10News learned a Hyundai sedan rear-ended another vehicle, and the Hyundai's female driver ran across the lanes to the northbound side.



CHECK TRAFFIC CONDITIONS



However, the woman was hit by a vehicle as she tried to cross the lanes. She was declared dead at the scene.



The crash and pedestrian fataliy have tied up traffic on both sides of the freeway, with at least two lanes blocked on southbound I-5 and the Lomas Santa Fe Drive onramp on the northbound side shut down.



This story will be updated as more information becomes available.