SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on the I-15 south Tuesday night, near SR-163.

Police told 10News a suspected drunk driver was speeding on the freeway when he hit multiple vehicles, causing a chain reaction.

"He just came up out of nowhere and sideswiped me," one woman told 10News, describing the incident as another witness cried next to her.

That high-speed crash sent his vehicle rolling on the freeway, ejecting him in the process.

Both the driver of the vehicle and his female passenger were taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

All lanes of southbound I-15 are closed as the investigation continues.

*This is a developing story. 10News will continue to update tonight on 10News This Morning and on 10News.com as details become available.