Watch
News

Actions

COVID-19 outbreak sidelines 16 firefighters battling Caldor Fire in Northern California

items.[0].image.alt
Noah Berger/AP
Embers fly from a tree as the Caldor Fire burns along Highway 50 in Eldorado National Forest, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
Western Wildfires california caldor fire
Posted at 12:19 PM, Sep 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-01 15:19:50-04

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) -- A COVID-19 outbreak has sidelined a strike team of 16 firefighters battling a massive blaze encroaching on South Lake Tahoe.

SFGATE reports a California Department of Forest and Fire Protection incident commander announced the loss of the crews and warned other firefighters to follow the agency's COVID-19 protocols during a Tuesday briefing.

A Cal Fire spokesman says those 16 firefighters will have to quarantine for two weeks. He did not have information on where the strike team was stationed or their vaccination status.

He added that this is the first outbreak on the Caldor Fire.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
DONATE TODAY

DONATE TODAY