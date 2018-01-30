Covered California raises awareness about heath care enrollment deadline

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Covered California officials brought their bus tour to City Heights Tuesday to promote awareness about the health care exchange.

The deadline to register for Covered California, the state’s marketplace for federal Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, is Wednesday night.

In addition to the bus tour, the group commissioned 20 murals to highlight the importance of health and wellness. One of those murals is at the La Maestra clinic.

