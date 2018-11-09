country music community reeling after 2nd attack

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Dozens of people came out to see a country music concert at Moonshine Beach in Pacific Beach Thursday night.

The concert was scheduled before the Borderline Bar and Grill shooting in Thousand Oaks Thursday night. Brodie Stewart was opening for Colt Ford.

Country Music Stewart told 10News ahead of the show he would hold a moment of silence for the victims of Borderline during his show. He also said proceeds from his merchandise sales would also be donated to victim’s families.

“It’s hard to talk about because it’s so close for our friends and the country music community,” Stewart said. “It’s been devastating.”

Becky Williams, a long-time country music fan, said it’s unfortunate that it was the second attack in a country music venue in just a little over a year. The Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas in October 2017, was the deadliest attack by a lone gunman in America.

Despite the repeated attacks, Williams said that she didn’t think twice about attending the concert Thursday night.

“Heck no, country music is my life,” Williams told 10News.

Survivors from the Las Vegas shooting said the Borderline shooting reopened old wounds and churned up former emotions.

“I still haven’t been able to really cope with it, and it brought that back up to the surface,” said Kyle Hurd, who survived the Las Vegas shooting.

Others shared the same sentiment, saying it was the best place anyone part of the country music could be.

“We love that we can get together and mourn together and we understand each other,” Kimberly Burroughs said.