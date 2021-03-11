Costco dealing with issues in stocking cheeses at stores

(KGTV) – Wholesale retailer Costco is warning its shoppers to not be surprised if their favorite cheeses are not in stock at their nearby stores.

CNN reported Costco is not dealing with a cheese shortage; the issue is a lack of available shipping containers around the world and bottlenecks at key West Coast shipping ports.

The logjams have led to shipping delays for suppliers and retailers receiving cheeses and other goods. It has also resulted in higher supply chain costs.

Costco’s chief financial officer told CNN that the issue is also impacting seafood, olive oil, furniture, sporting goods, and lawn and garden equipment.