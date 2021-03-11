Menu

Watch
News

Actions

Costco dealing with issues in stocking cheeses at stores

items.[0].image.alt
Ted S. Warren/AP
costco_store_washington_ap.jpg
Posted at 6:34 AM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 09:34:35-05

(KGTV) – Wholesale retailer Costco is warning its shoppers to not be surprised if their favorite cheeses are not in stock at their nearby stores.

CNN reported Costco is not dealing with a cheese shortage; the issue is a lack of available shipping containers around the world and bottlenecks at key West Coast shipping ports.

The logjams have led to shipping delays for suppliers and retailers receiving cheeses and other goods. It has also resulted in higher supply chain costs.

Costco’s chief financial officer told CNN that the issue is also impacting seafood, olive oil, furniture, sporting goods, and lawn and garden equipment.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP