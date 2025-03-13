Cost of appliances going up as Trump's metal tariffs go into effect

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Tony Suitonu, the owner of Appliance Alley in Middletown, tells me he’s never seen price increases like this, even after 30 years in business.

“So this has gone up $200?”

“Yes, it has,” Suitonu said.

“What are these appliances usually made out of?

“Steel, aluminum, plastic.”

Some of Suitonu's suppliers are charging 10% more for appliances like microwaves, fridges, and washing machines. All in preparation for president trump’s proposed tariffs.

“I don't like it. It doesn’t feel good," Suitonu said. "But we’re in business, and I think most customers understand it’s not us.”

Customers also anticipating a change..

“Have you noticed a price difference in some of the appliances you’re seeing?”

“This looks more expensive than I remember, and that may not reflect anything to do with tariffs but certainly, I don't think prices will go down, and I think prices will go up substantially,” said customer Aldyn Hoekstra.

Hoekstra says he spent more than a year thinking about replacing his gas range, but it was only the threat of tariffs that got him out the door.

“Last week someone mentioned, 'you should buy it before the tariffs go into effect'. And that was part of my reason to come in today,” Hoekstra said.

Some suppliers haven't changed pricing just yet. The owner says they’ll continue to adjust as the costs trickle down.