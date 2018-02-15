Coronado could remove church directory sign

The Resurrection Lutheran Church stands at the corner of fifth and orange on Coronado's main drag.

The location is clearly marked on a sign at the entrance to Spreckels Park - one block over.

"We're right here on the main thoroughfare, so people know where we are," said Pastor Brian Oltman, of Resurrection Lutheran Church.



But not every church in Coronado is as easy to find. That's why he says this sign serves a key purpose - because it lists nine other churches on the island.

"To know the resources in the community, whether it be lutheran, presbyterian, catholic, baptist, any of the traditions that are around, it's good to have a centerplace," Oltman said.



Now, word is quietly spreading that the city may remove the sign Friday. But most people, including Oltman, hadn't heard.

After all, it wasn't on the recent city council agenda. Numerous city officials didn't immediately return calls. And City Manager Blair King wasn't available at City Hall.

But Resurrection Lutheran's administrator, Vicki, called people in the know - and seemed to get to the bottom of it.

"It has something to do with separation of church and state, and the city limiting its liability," she said.

In other words, the city's concerned placing a church directory in a public park can give the appearance of favoring one religion over another

"I do understand the concept of separating certain things, church and state, but there is overlap. That's a resource," Oltman said.

Oltman says he'd be glad to see other religious organizations added to the sign. An online search shows Coronado has more than 10 churches, and one orthodox Jewish synagogue.

If the sign does have to be moved, Oltman's got a highly visible spot in mind, on private land: The front of Resurrection Lutheran.