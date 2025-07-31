Consumer alert issued as scammers target military community

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) – Scammers are targeting the military community in California. Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a consumer alert Thursday to help protect people from targeted scams and fraud.

These scams can take many forms, including:

Charity scams

Predatory schools

Home loan scams

Identity theft and fraud

Job scams

Pension scams

Debt collection / illegal threats

Rental housing scams

Predatory auto sales and financing

Another form of scams is what the Attorney General’s office calls “affinity fraud” – this is when the perpetrators are, or pretend to be, members of a targeted group. They use sales pitches that rely on group trust and loyalty. It’s always a good idea to pause before making any big investment or purchase to make sure your money is going to the right place.

The Federal Trade Commission says there have been more than 99,400 fraud complaints from military consumers nationwide in 2024 – including 44,587 imposter scams that reportedly cost victims and their families more than $199 million.

You can report fraud to your local military branches, civilian law enforcement agencies or to the California Department of Justice by clicking here.