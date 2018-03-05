Construction underway on North San Diego County paths

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) - Construction is underway on bike and pedestrian improvement projects in North San Diego County.

Paths will be built beneath the Interstate 5 overpasses at Santa Fe Drive and Encinitas Blvd.

The work, which will cost $12.5 million, should be finished in late summer 2019.

During construction, drivers can expect traffic delays. There will also be periodic noise and lights.

“Construction activities have been designed to reduce impacts to anyone using these intersections,” said Caltrans Project Manager Arturo Jacobo. “While there will be narrowed lanes, we do not anticipate any lane closures during construction. Additionally, we are installing a temporary protected path for pedestrians and people on bikes, which now only exists along westbound Santa Fe Drive.”

The projects are part of the North Coast Corridor Program, which will eventually add carpool lanes to I-5, double track the coastal rail corridor, provide walking and biking trails, and complete environmental restoration.