Construction to affect traffic flow at San Ysidro border crossing

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) - Closures are planned for the San Ysidro border crossing as part of the port of entry’s modernization and expansion project.

South I-5:

Wednesday, Jan. 10 - Friday, Jan. 12

4 a.m. - 2 p.m.

One southbound lane of I-5 will be closed

North I-5:

Nightly closures through Jan. 2018

10 p.m. - 4 a.m.

Three of the six northbound exit lanes to north I-5 at the San Ysidro crossing just beyond the U.S. Customs and Border Protection primary inspection booths will be closed, along with the exit to Rail Court off-ramp