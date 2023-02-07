Construction project begins on Park Blvd going through Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — There’s about to be even more construction around Balboa Park. On Monday, crews began resurfacing the second segment of Park Boulevard.

“I’m always in this area biking around downtown and the park,” said cyclist Conlin Henderson.

For years, cyclists have had to mix with cars driving through Balboa Park.

“I feel there’s a little hesitancy about: should I take over the whole lane, so cars know I'm there, or should I stay close to parked cars?” Henderson said.

Now, there are a couple of projects that will make their commute easier. On Monday, the City began the second half of its Park Blvd project from Morley Field Drive to Presidents Way. Crews are resurfacing the road and adding one lane for buses, one lane for bikes, and a single-car lane.

“It’ll make me feel better about going on the road next to cars going 40 miles per hour,” Henderson said.

Construction will be during the day from Monday through Friday. It’s already frustrating drivers, especially those trying to get to the Zoo.

“We had a lot of detours, and we had to stop so construction could do their thing,” said Iyana Moore, a mother heading to the San Diego Zoo.

The traffic is even worse since this is the second project on a major road through balboa park. Northbound on Pershing Drive is still closed off as crews work to add a bike lane.

“It’s going to be a little stressful just trying to figure out how to navigate around the construction,” said Zoila Hill, a San Diego resident.

The new bike lanes will improve safety for cyclists, but they'll also replace street parking along both these roads.

“Already it’s a struggle summertime, string time for parking,” Hill said.

City leaders say they'll counter that with new parking spaces at Inspiration point. The city expects construction to wrap up at the end of February. Until then, drivers will have to move slowly through the park.

