Construction creates traffic nightmare in Carmel Mountain

(KGTV) - People who live and work around Carmel Mountain are having their patience tested by a road work project.

San Diego Public Works began laying new asphalt on a two-mile stretch of Rancho Carmel Drive on Monday this week and so far it’s been three days of congestion for those who have to drive through the area.

“This is insane,” said one driver who had been waiting for over an hour on connecting to go a few blocks.

Several people told 10News they had been in traffic for up to two hours in a quarter-mile span because of the road work.

In a statement SDPW wrote:

In response to the increase in traffic, we have sent one of our traffic engineers to the site to assess how the traffic control can be improved to reduce the traffic impacts of the work. We want to apologize to all those that were impacted by the traffic. We expect that this particular stretch of work should be completed today, and the remainder of the paving work on Rancho Carmel Dr. should be done within a week or two, with final striping to follow.

SDPW says crews will work 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and they plan to have the Rancho Carmel Dr. project done by April 20.