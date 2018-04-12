USD conference discusses journalism in a 'fake news' world

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A three-day conference is underway at the University of San Diego and its partner schools around the county.

It's the 7th Annual Conference on Civility & Civic Dialogue. Moderators and local journalists are discussing the serious threat fake news and deliberate disinformation poses on the country's democracy.

"Journalism is called the fourth estate of American democracy, without a free press and a believed and trusted press our democracy simply is not going to survive," said conference moderator and political science professor, Dr. Carl Luna.

Public trust of the media has hit historic lows in recent years and panelists discussed ways organizations can earn back the public's trust.

The San Diego Public Library system offers the public media literacy courses, offering tools to recognize the difference between real news and "fake" news.

The Society of Professional Journalists also offers online tools for public use.