Concerns raised over dead fish at Chollas Lake in San Diego's Oak Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Visitors reported seeing dozens of dead fish washed up on the shoreline at a San Diego park Monday.



The dead catfish were spotted off the lake at Chollas Lake Park, in Oak Park, visitors said.



Nayohmy Dukes was at the park with her dog on Monday, and she’s familiar with the park because she often came as a child.



On Monday, she said things were different.



“Probably like five or eight, around that number,” Dukes said, referring to the fish she spotted on the shoreline.



Many visitors, like Dukes, are worried about what caused the influx of dead fish.



“They look perfectly fine, but just dead” Dukes told 10News.



The dead catfish have some concerned with the water itself.



“I just feel like the water is too dirty and contaminated,” Dukes added.



10News reached out to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, as well as San Diego’s Parks and Recreation department, to find out the cause of the issue and if they’ve addressed it.



However, as of late Monday night, neither agency has responded.



