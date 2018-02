CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (KGTV and WPBF) - The Parkland community gathered for a vigil Thursday to remember the 17 victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

The vigil took place at Parkridge Baptist Church in Coral Springs, about a mile from the school.

Florida Governor Rick Scott and other elected officials joined the group.

The church has a direct tie to the high school. When it first started its ministries, the church used the school auditorium.