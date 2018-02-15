Columbine shooting survivor reflects on tragedy

Sean Hooker was 14-years-old and attended Columbine High School when two gunmen started shooting. He now lives in San Diego.
“When I was there and finally realized exactly what was happening, it was complete shock," Hooker said. "You know, I couldn’t think. I remember all I could say was 'Oh my god, oh my god, oh my god.’ And then the next step is ‘I gotta get out.’"
Thirteen people died in the Columbine shooting; as he watched the news coverage of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, it brought those memories back.
“Especially this one, it looks a lot like Columbine. I mean, just seeing the single file going out of the school, hearing about the school, I mean, I see a lot of similarities there,” Hooker said. "It's kind of like it opens it up again. It's this scar that you will have, that you will carry."
Now, he wants survivors of school shootings to know there is hope. “Yeah, I mean it is hard. It’s never easier. I think what I’ve learned is it’s better to talk about it,” Hooker said. “Rely on your fellow students, rely on your teachers. Even people that I really didn’t get along with at the time, we became great friends. You know, I learned a lot from people that were around me.”