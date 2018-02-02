Cockroach infestation shuts down Normal Heights grocery store

Mostly Cloudy
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A Normal Heights grocery store is shut down Friday because of cockroaches found on site and other health code concerns.
San Diego County Department of Environmental Health inspectors conducted a report January 31 at Pancho Villa Farmers Market at 3245 El Cajon Blvd., owned by Stephen Boney.
The food inspection report indicated the following health code violations:
The health inspector ordered the facility to be closed immediately due to the vermin infestation. The market will not be reopened without written approval from the County.