Cockroach infestation shuts down Normal Heights grocery store

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A Normal Heights grocery store is shut down Friday because of cockroaches found on site and other health code concerns.

San Diego County Department of Environmental Health inspectors conducted a report January 31 at Pancho Villa Farmers Market at 3245 El Cajon Blvd., owned by Stephen Boney.

The food inspection report indicated the following health code violations:

At least 10 live cockroaches, including an adult with an egg case and nymphs in the deli areas.

Potentially hazardous foods kept at unsafe temperatures

Cooked food being cooled in a bulk container in a walk-in cooler

An employee cleaning silverware with soiled sanitizer solution that contained food debris

Grease built up on equipment in the deli including the cooking wok, hot case, and counters

Grease built up on the floor and wall through the deli area

Soiled wiping clothes used on the counter and with soiled sanitizing buckets

Walk-in cooler with an ambient temperature of 48 degrees

No thermometer available to monitor internal food temperature

The health inspector ordered the facility to be closed immediately due to the vermin infestation. The market will not be reopened without written approval from the County.