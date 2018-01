OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) - Commuters who rely on the Coaster train to get to and from work should expect delays of up to 15 minutes Monday.



North County Transit District trains could be delayed as a result of construction over the weekend, the agency said.



There was no Coaster or Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service in San Diego County over the weekend to allow for crews to continue ongoing infrastructure improvements.



The closures are set to continue the weekend of Jan. 20-21.