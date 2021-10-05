Watch
Coast Guard says initial oil spill report not enough to act

Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
An aerial photo shows the closed beach after oil washed up on Huntington Beach, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. A major oil spill off the coast of Southern California fouled popular beaches and killed wildlife while crews scrambled Sunday, to contain the crude before it spread further into protected wetlands.
California Oil Spill
Posted at 2:35 PM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 17:35:15-04

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The Coast Guard says it did not investigate initial reports of an oil spill for nearly 12 hours because it didn’t have enough corroborating evidence and were hindered by darkness and a lack of technology.

Rear Admiral Brian Penoyer told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the Coast Guard was alerted Friday night by a “good Samaritan” that there was a sheen on the water.

It put out a broadcast to the many cargo and tanker ships anchored off the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports seeking more information, but did not receive any supporting reports. It didn't investigate until daybreak and found the spill that could be up to 126,000 gallons of heavy crude.

