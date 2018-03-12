Clerk stops driver from leaving after car crashes into Santee 7-Eleven store

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) - A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI early Monday morning after authorities said he crashed his BMW through a Santee 7-Eleven store.



The crash happened at about 1 a.m. at the store on 9111 Mission Gorge Road, according to sheriff's officials.



A clerk in the back of the store heard the crash and thought it was someone throwing a rock through the windows before seeing the wreckage.



When the driver attempted to back his car out of the store, the clerk grabbed the key from out of the ignition.



Responding sheriff's deputies had the driver take a field sobriety test and eventually took him into custody.



No injuries were reported, but the clerk said the explosion-like crash left his ears ringing.



