SDCCU is proud to recognize Kristin Collins as part of SDCCU Classroom Heroes, a program held in partnership with iHeartMedia, Inc. San Diego. Collins is a 7th grade teacher at Heritage Digital Academy Charter School in Escondido.



Collins was nominated for being an unbelievable teacher who creates a bond with her students that lasts well beyond the one year that she spends with them in the classroom. The nominator recognized that Collins documents each school year by taking photos of her students participating in various projects and activities and creates an “amazing” end of the year video for them.



“We are proud to recognize the hard work and dedication of teachers through the SDCCU Classroom Heroes program. On behalf of everyone at SDCCU, we commend Kristin’s dedication to shaping the future of our youth,” said Teresa Halleck, SDCCU president and CEO.



SDCCU and iHeartMedia are proudly recognizing “Classroom Heroes” throughout 2017. Winning teachers Receive a $500 SDCCU Visa® gift card, plus they are recognized as a Classroom Hero on a billboard in their community.



Teachers, students, parents and the community are encouraged to nominate a deserving teacher by visiting sdccu.com/classroomheroes.



