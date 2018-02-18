Glenn Jacobson, a teacher at Thrive Public Schools, has been recognized through the SDCCU® Classroom Heroes program. Jacobson is a teacher at the 54th Street Campus of Thrive Public Schools, an award-winning group of free public charter schools, K-12, serving students from all over San Diego County.



Jacobson was nominated by a parent of one of his students who explained that “Mr. Glenn has helped transform my child's world through his teaching and classroom interactions. My son went from crying and asking to please stay home from school to now [being] excited every day to go back!” Jacobson has shown the student encouragement, support, understanding and compassion, which has positively influenced the learning experience.



“SDCCU applauds Mr. Jacobson for going above and beyond to make a positive difference in the lives of students in his classroom,” said Teresa Halleck, SDCCU president and CEO. “We are pleased to honor extraordinary teachers throughout 2017 through the SDCCU Classroom Heroes—which is one of the many ways SDCCU gives back to local schools.”



San Diego County Credit Union® (SDCCU), and iHeartMedia are proudly recognizing “Classroom Heroes” throughout 2017. Winning teachers receive a $500 SDCCU Visa® gift card, plus they are recognized as a Classroom Hero on a billboard in their community.



Teachers, students, parents and the community are encouraged to nominate a deserving teacher by visiting sdccu.com/classroomheroes.



San Diego County Credit Union is San Diego’s largest locally-owned financial institution serving San Diego, Riverside and Orange counties. SDCCU has assets of $8.1 billion, over 348,000 customers, 41 convenient branch locations and 30,000 surcharge-FREE ATMs. SDCCU provides breakthrough banking products that meet the demands of today’s lifestyle and delivers banking services that save customers money. SDCCU is leading the way, offering FREE Checking with eStatements, SDCCU Mobile Deposit, mortgage loans, auto loans, Visa credit cards and business banking services. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Housing Opportunity. Equal Opportunity Employer. For more information, visit www.sdccu.com.

