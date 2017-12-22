SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Just in time for the holiday's, homeless veterans will have another resource to help get them off the streets.

The second of three large tents constructed to house homeless people in San Diego will open on Friday. It's located in the Midway District on Sports Arena Boulevard.

The tent is managed by Veterans Village of San Diego and only men and women veterans will be allowed to stay there.

The city hopes to get the third shelter open sometime next week. It will be located in the parking lot of Father Joe's East Village campus and will serve children and families.