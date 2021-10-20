Watch
City of San Francisco shuts down In-N-Out location for not checking COVID-19 vaccination

Kevin Lanceplaine
Sign outside an In-N-Out Burger restaurant
Posted at 6:06 AM, Oct 20, 2021
(AP) -- The In-N-Out hamburger chain is sizzling mad after San Francisco shut down its indoor dining for refusing to check customers' vaccination status.

The company's Fisherman's Wharf location -- its only one in the city of San Francisco -- was temporarily shut by the Department of Public Health on Oct. 14.

Authorities say it refused to bar customers who couldn't show proof of vaccination to dine indoors, as required by a city mandate that took effect in August.

Officials say In-N-Out ignored repeated warnings to enforce the rule.

In-N-Out says the rule would force it to discriminate against customers and says it won't become "the vaccination police."

