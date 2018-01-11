City of San Diego trash truck driver pinned by vehicle

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A trash truck rolled out of control down a Mission Hills street Wednesday, pinning the sanitation worker to another car.

Witnesses say the driver was not in the truck when it began rolling down Fort Stockton Drive. The driver attempted to jump back in the truck to stop it, only to get stuck.

William Wise owns the car and usually keeps it in his driveway but he pulled it out today to bring out his garbage cans.

Wise didn’t hear the impact when the 25-ton City of San Diego trash truck hit his Volvo. The truck’s driver was in good enough condition to radio for help.

The City’s Environmental Services Department used GPS to track the driver. Another employee went to the scene to help.

“Hopefully, everything is all right with the driver. I mean a car can always be replaced,” Wise said.

The timing of the accident was also bad for his family. "We were going to leave on a vacation on Thursday and we were going to load up the SUV. Certainly not going to do that now."

Johnnie Perkins of the Environmental Services Department tells 10News it's too early to know why the truck began rolling, or how much damage was done to the truck.

There is significant damage to the Volvo SUV which the truck hit. The driver's side was smashed in and badly scratched.