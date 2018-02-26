City of San DIego introduces jobs program for homeless

Jermaine Ong
8:13 AM, Feb 26, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A new program aimed at providing San Diego's homeless population with jobs will be introduced Monday morning.

The city's "Wheels of Change" program will give homeless citizens "the dignity of work" and "connect them with important services and helps assist with transitioning to permanent housing."

Based on the "There's a Better Way" program being run in the city of Albuquerque, New Mexico, the Wheels of Change will have open jobs two days a week.

The city said: "Two days a week, a van will drive homeless individuals who express interest in working to designated areas to pick up trash, pull weeds, clear brush, etc. for five hours. Homeless individuals will be compensated after their work is completed."

