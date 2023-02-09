City of Chula Vista hosts 'Zero Waste Academy' for neighbors

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Neighbors in Chula Vista have the opportunity to learn how they can help the city achieve nearly zero waste over the next decade. Starting Thursday, Feb. 9, the city will host an academy to teach folks about recycling, plastic issues, food waste and more from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The city's office of sustainability says this is the first of seven sessions, and the courses will run through March 23.

The city hopes to reduce waste by 90% over the next 12 years.

"A lot of these things that you think are waste are actually resources that can be used again," said one city spokesperson. "So they'll be able to determine what's in their house and what they can do with it."

In July, the city rolled out its residential food and yard waste collection program. The city provided neighbors with caddies to make the process easier.

"When you're in your home, you're collecting food waste in your kitchen, and it's an easy way to transport that food waste out to your green cart," another city spokesperson said. "You have all types of fruits and vegetable scraps, meat, seafood, dairy, egg shells."

The city official said food waste and yard waste gets sent to the compost facility in Chula Vista. Over a period of six weeks, nature does its process and breaks down the waste into a usable fertilizer for plants.

The Zero Waste Academy has both in-person and virtual sessions, where there will be demonstrations of best practices for composting. Tours of local facilities, like the Otay Mesa landfill, will be open to all participants.

Organizers say the tours will provide a first-hand look at what happens after waste is collected and how recycled materials are prepared for reuse.

"We cannot continue on this disposal lifestyle. We have these resources, so why not reuse them?" a city official said.

You can learn more about the classes and sign up for them by following this link.