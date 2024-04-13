City of Chula Vista hosting South Bay Earth Day At Bayfront Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Chula Vista's annual South Bay Earth Day kicks off Saturday at 11 a.m., featuring dozens of vendors and headline entertainment by the band Ozomatli, supported by Selena tribute band Dreaming of You.

The "zero-waste celebration of our precious planet" will also include family-friendly activities, workshops, exhibits, art, food and drink and nonprofits to "motivate visitors to mindfully choose environmentally friendly and sustainable products, lifestyles and habits," a city statement reads.

"The city is proud to provide the South Bay community with a sixth year of this event," said Chula Vista Mayor John McCann. "Our hope is to celebrate and promote our love for sustainability, while providing a dynamic opportunity for attendees to learn about environmentally friendly lifestyles.

"This year we are excited to have such amazing talent to celebrate with us and hope that this event continues to grow in the coming years," he said.

Ozomatli is a Grammy Award-nominated and Latin Grammy Award-winning six-piece band based in Los Angeles and formerly served as house band for the television show "Gabriel Iglesias Presents Stand Up Revolution."

South Bay Earth Day is presented by the Port of San Diego Experiences and has been organized by Chula Vista since 2018. Chula Vista Bayfront Park is located at 980 Marina Way.

