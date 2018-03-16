City Heights jewelry store robbed at gunpoint

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Two men wearing masks and gloves robbed a City Heights jewelry store Friday.

One of the men jumped a display counter and confronted an employee of the Eclipse Jewelry Store at 4213 University Ave. just east of Interstate 15, police said.

One man took jewelry from display trays and put it in a bag while the second man pointed a gun at the employee.

Both men ran off and were last seen getting into a silver colored late model Toyota or Honda heading east.

No one was injured in the robbery. Police did not have detailed descriptions of the suspects.