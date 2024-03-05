Chula Vista's complicated election: Cardenas, runoff to replace dead attorney

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) — People in Chula Vista believe their vote matters more than ever.

"It's important so we can get things done properly and get the right people in there," said Tony Millan, a Chula Vista voter.

Last week, former councilwoman Andrea Cardenas and her brother pleaded guilty to two felony counts of grand theft. Cardenas' name is still on the ballot in the City Council's District 4 race. City rules say no one can sit on the council if they are convicted of a felony, but a judge could reduce Cardenas' felonies to misdemeanors before the election.

"They're not doing what is right, that's of course disappointing but what can you do? That's the only power I have, is to choose who I think is the right person," said Mac Dimayuga, a Chula Vista voter.

This is the second time in two years that Chula Vista's had a complicated election. In 2022, city-attorney candidate Simon Silva passed away in September before the general election and eventually won the race.

"Obviously there's been a lot of drama in Chula Vista politics this year and last year, what type of impact do you think that has on voters?"

"I don't think much," said political analyst John Dadian. "They're very active in Chula Vista and very well-informed. I think the voter turnout will be pretty high in Chula Vista."

Dadian says he's not surprised by these complications on the ballot, and doesn't expect voters to be dissuaded by it.

"Chula Vista's a large city, that includes all the problems that come with it, including recently all these scandals," Dadian said.

As for the voters I spoke to —

"Are you disappointed in government right now?"

"I don't think I am disappointed in government," Dimayuga said. "I'm disappointed in certain politicians who give us different information that reality."

"There's some problems here but they're getting resolved," Millan said.