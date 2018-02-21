Chula Vista siblings create cancer support group for kids

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) -- A new support group in the South Bay hopes to fill a gap, serving children whose loved ones have been diagnosed with cancer.

The group was created by siblings Sophia and Vincent Epley, ages 13 and 11. Last year the two found themselves facing a heartbreaking reality when both parents were diagnosed with cancer.

Sophia and Vincent wanted to create a safe place where kids can ask questions and meet others going through similar situations.

The Children and Family Cancer Support Group is led by clinical social worker Cara Fairfax and is open to all families.

Details: