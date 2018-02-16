Chula Vista school rallies around daughter of murdered volunteer

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - A Chula Vista school rallied around one of its own students faced with tragedy Thursday night.

Camarena Elementary hosted a fundraiser for the family of Aura Mancilla, a mother who was murdered earlier this month.

“She was here [at Camarena] almost every day trying to help out her daughter and our community,” said her friend and PTA President Karina Jones.

Chula Vista Police said David Bell shot Aura Mancilla and her aunt, Patricia Garcia, in Mancilla’s home. Thankfully, Mancilla’s daughter, Iyali, wasn’t home.

Bell later took his own life.The Camarena community organized a dinner fundraiser Thursday night where local vendors brought their food trucks and tents and donated 20% of the proceeds to the family.

“It’s something that you want to take care of that child to make sure that she’s still loved and that we’re here for her,” said Jones.Chula Vista Police said they still don’t have a motive for the two killings.