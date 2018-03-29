Chula Vista project aims to fix its crumbling streets

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - The city of Chula Vista is beginning an important project aimed at fixing its streets.



The South Bay city’s crumbling roads are being repaired and repaved starting Thursday thanks to the 2016 passage of Measure P -- the city’s half-cent sales tax increase.



Officials said the two-phase $15 million project will target the city’s streets that have been falling apart and left unattended for years. While street segments will be repaired throughout Chula Vista, contractors will primarily focus on streets west of Interstate 805.



According to city officials, 169 residential street segments are currently considered to be in “very poor” condition.



The city has compiled a list of streets that will be part of the repair project at www.chulavistaca.gov/MeasureP.