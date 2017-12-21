Chula Vista leaders demand Congress take action on DACA for Dreamers

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - Chula Vista Mayor Mary Salas, South Bay leaders and undocumented immigrants gathered on the steps of Chula Vista City Hall Thursday to call on Congress to pass permanent protections for “Dreamers”.

The group wants the changes made as part of passage of the new tax bill, before Congress heads home for the holidays.

At the news conference, Dreamers spoke of the fear and instability they deal with on a daily basis since President Trump said he would end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

There are an estimated 700,000 Dreamers, many of whom have known no other home than the United States.

One speaker, Irving Hernandez, was brought to the U.S. when he was 6 years old. He now has a degree in aerospace engineering from San Diego State University but says he cannot progress in his career because his immigration status won’t allow him to attain security clearance.