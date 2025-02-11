Chula Vista High School students protest against arts program cutbacks

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) — The last year was very hard for Alyssa Vega. At sixteen years old, she lost her mom, her only guardian.

“I didn’t know what to do with myself because that was my mother," Vega said. "It was all that I had.”

She says it was music that kept her grounded. Vega plays seven different instruments in orchestra and marching band at Chula Vista High School.

“I still attended all of those performances, even when my mom was in the hospital," Vega said. "I was in that mentality that I had to keep going.”

Vega and hundreds of other students, parents, and teachers are worried the future of their arts program is in jeopardy. Currently, Chula Vista High School allows students to take multiple electives during the school day through its eight-period schedule.

“My schedule for the last three years has been academic, elective, academic, elective," Vega said. "So it’s always been struggle, I'm happy, struggle, I'm happy. It helps me stay on top of things and have that break.”

But starting in the Fall, the district wants to cut that down to six periods, removing time for electives. A representative tells me that’s because of dropping enrollment and a budget deficit. Parent Angelica Evilsizor believes this is the wrong response to the problem.

“Instead of ‘customers aren’t coming, let me close part of my restaurant,’ it’s: 'why aren’t customers coming? How do I make this more enticing?'” Evilsizor said.

For decades - the school’s arts program has been a source of pride for the district and has earned a few national and state awards. It includes color guard, graphic design, and theater. Vega says she and many other students wouldn't be able to afford these extracurriculars outside of the school day.

“It may not seem like a lot to them, but it’s basically taking a part of us,” Vega said.

Students planned to march from the school to the district’s offices in protest at Monday’s board meeting.