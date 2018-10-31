Chula Vista church receives threat against All Saints Day mass

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - A man suspected of making a threat against a Chula Vista Catholic church and school was arrested Wednesday, Chula Vista Police said.

Thomas Escajeda, 61, called St. Rose of Lima church and school at 293 H St. Tuesday. He threatened to harm parishioners attending a mass for All Saints Day on Thursday at 8 a.m., police said.

A church representative called police, who arrested Escajada Wednesday on suspicion of Felony Criminal Threats. He is currently being held on $100,000 bail.

Escajeda has been a regular participant of the church for a year, police said. Investigators said they did not know the motive for the threat.

The All Saints Day mass is part of a solemn holy day for Catholic worshippers, dedicated to honor of the saints of the Church, according to Catholic.org.

The mass and Thursday classes were canceled despite the arrest, police said. Church officials rescheduled the mass for next Tuesday, November 6, at 9:00 a.m.

Security will be hired as a precaution in the near future, according to Jeff Saavedra of St. Rose of Lima.