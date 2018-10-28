Christ United Methodist Church at capacity, needs help preparing for incoming migrant caravan

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The Christ United Methodist Church's Safe Harbors Network needs help to prepare for the next wave of migrants approaching the US-Mexico border.

The network, started in 2016, provides basic necessities for refugees, such as a bed, shower, food, clothes, medical care and legal aide, until their court date.

In 2016 the majority of their refugees were Haitian, over the past several months they're mostly women and children from Central America.

Sunday, Volunteer Kathryn LaPointe said they're at capacity and need all the help they can get.

The network is comprised of individuals, congregations and organizations who care for refugees. "[Provide] basic human kindness, and," LaPointe said as she sighed heavily, "I am so grateful to be able to do that to extend that kindness and I would like to extend that kindness to more people."