VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- A California Highway patrol car assisting with construction was hit by a tire just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

The incident, caused when a Chevy Silverado lost a spare tire, happened on the westbound 78 near the Sycamore Avenue, according to CHP.

Several people swerved to avoid the tire as it entered the highway, causing at least three crashes. Lanes were closed for a little more than one hour.

No CHP officers were injured, but the patrol car was towed from the scene. At this time it's unclear if the driver of the Silverado knew that the tire was lost.